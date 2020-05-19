3 shot in Hyde Park, one life threatening, Boston police say

Three people were shot in Hyde Park Tuesday night, and one of them has life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.
Police received a report of the shooting at 1035 Truman Parkway at 9:36 p.m., said Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman.
Two of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, and one suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.
The shootings remain under investigation.
