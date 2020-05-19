fb-pixel

3 shot in Hyde Park, one life threatening, Boston police say

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated May 19, 2020, 23 minutes ago

Three people were shot in Hyde Park Tuesday night, and one of them has life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

Police received a report of the shooting at 1035 Truman Parkway at 9:36 p.m., said Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman.

Two of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, and one suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.

The shootings remain under investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

