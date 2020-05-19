BC intends to hold classes on campus

Boston College intends to resume classes on campus this fall as usual, school officials announced on Tuesday in an email to the campus community.

The email, sent by President William P. Leahy, said classes will start as scheduled on August 31.

School officials have been in discussions for weeks about plans for the fall, the note said, and will continue to review the situation in coming months, taking into account the needs and desires of students and their parents as well as public health information and the “economic realities facing American higher education.”