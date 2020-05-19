BC intends to hold classes on campus

Boston College intends to resume classes on campus this fall as usual, school officials announced on Tuesday in an email to the campus community.
The email, sent by President William P. Leahy, said classes will start as scheduled on August 31.
School officials have been in discussions for weeks about plans for the fall, the note said, and will continue to review the situation in coming months, taking into account the needs and desires of students and their parents as well as public health information and the “economic realities facing American higher education.”
The steps required to resume in-class instruction will take place in phases over the summer in accordance with state guidelines, the school said.
The school said its health services department has already developed testing and isolation procedures in response to the COVID-19 virus and officials plan to continue to refine plans and policies as the fall draws near, particularly around contact tracing and treatment.
“In its long history, Boston College has had to deal with a range of serious issues, including the Great Depression, two World Wars, and the attacks of September 11. Our university has already responded to the coronavirus with grace, generosity, and commitment; and I remain confident that it will continue to do so in the months and year ahead, drawing from our faith and trust in one another, and the strength of our mission and Jesuit, Catholic heritage,” Leahy wrote.
