Bear climbs up tree before being removed from Worcester neighborhood

Officials said it is usually best to let a bear leave on its own. But after seeing how densely populated the area was, biologists from the department and Massachusetts Environmental Police immobilized the bear and brought him to a nearby forest.

A 2-year-old male bear that weighed about 180 pounds showed up in Worcester’s Burncoat neighborhood, the department wrote on Facebook.

A black bear caused a bit of a stir Monday morning when it walked into a densely populated Worcester neighborhood and shimmied its way up a tree, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

A 2-year-old male black bear wondered into Worcester's Burncoat neighborhood Monday morning. Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

“This bear was relocated to resolve the immediate threat of him being in a very high density housing area, not because he was doing anything wrong,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Once the bear was released into the forest, officials monitored him closely until he was no longer under the effects of the immobilizing drug, the department said.

Officials said residents should take down their bird feeders, secure trash, and remove anything from their property that could be a source of food for bears.

“At this time of year, young male bears are moving about the landscape to establish their territories, and we tend to see an uptick in reports of bears in new areas at this time,” officials wrote in the post. “If the food sources are removed, the bear’s motivation for using these areas disappears.”

