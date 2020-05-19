Child stable after dog attack in Sandwich

A girl is in stable condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a dog bit her face and eye in Sandwich Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the incident at 12:53 p.m. and found her conscious and alert, The Sandwich Fire Department said in a statement. The dog was secured at the scene before an ambulance arrived.

The girl was flown by helicopter to MGH due to her age and the nature of the injury, fire officials said.