Dam removal to help restore brook’s herring population

Plans are moving ahead to remove the Peterson’s Pond dam in Third Herring Brook, which will make it easier for the waterway’s river herring population to reach their spawning grounds, according to the executive director of the nonprofit responsible for the project.

The dam is located on the Hanover-Norwell line and on the edge of the former Hanover Mall property, which is being redeveloped as a mixed-use development called Hanover Crossing.

Samantha Woods, executive director of the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, said in a May 13 statement that a $20,000 grant from the Massachusetts Environmental Trust — combined with money from US Fish and Wildlife, the new owners of Hanover Mall, and the Massachusetts Department of Ecological Restoration — will allow the project to proceed without interfering with the mall reconstruction.