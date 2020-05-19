Dominican national, 42, sentenced to time served for role in fentanyl ring that trafficked drugs in Mass., R.I., and Conn.

A 42-year-old Dominican national was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence to time served for his role in a multi-state fentanyl trafficking ring, prosecutors said.

In a statement, US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman’s office identified the man as Raul Ocasio, also known as Eladio Andres Puig Medina. Ocasio was hit with a 26-month prison term, which was a “time served sentence,” the statement said.

According to the release, Ocasio “was intercepted on numerous occasions communicating with Ramon Delossantos, the admitted leader of a multi-state fentanyl and cocaine trafficking network.”