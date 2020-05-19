Dominican national, 42, sentenced to time served for role in fentanyl ring that trafficked drugs in Mass., R.I., and Conn.

A 42-year-old Dominican national was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence to time served for his role in a multi-state fentanyl trafficking ring, prosecutors said.
In a statement, US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman’s office identified the man as Raul Ocasio, also known as Eladio Andres Puig Medina. Ocasio was hit with a 26-month prison term, which was a “time served sentence,” the statement said.
According to the release, Ocasio “was intercepted on numerous occasions communicating with Ramon Delossantos, the admitted leader of a multi-state fentanyl and cocaine trafficking network.”
The drug ring trafficked “cocaine and fentanyl in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut,” Weisman’s office said.
The statement said “Ocasio had obtained fentanyl from Delossantos and that it had a high purity level. By mid-September, communications indicated that Ocasio was making arrangements to purchase 500 grams of fentanyl from Delossantos.”
Ocasio, was booked in March 2018 and pleaded guilty on January 30, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, prosecutors said, adding that he’ll now face deportation proceedings after an immigration detainer was lodged against him.
Delossantos has also been convicted for related crimes and faces sentencing in June, authorities said.