Gym owner in Oxford defies state orders and opens ahead of schedule

“People’s mental health is at risk,” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “It’s been eight weeks now.”

Dave Blondin, 30, the owner of Prime Fitness and Nutrition in Oxford, opened his gym Monday and is back in business after being closed for weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. Blondin said people need to be able to exercise.

One gym owner isn’t waiting for the state to give him the green light to reopen his business.

Under the state’s reopening plan announced Monday, gyms like his aren’t supposed to open until June 29. And that would be the absolute earliest date for reopening, if everything goes well with the latest data on the coronavirus. There’s a chance it could be even later.

Blondin said he doesn’t understand why some businesses — such as liquor stores — have been able to stay open during the COVID-19 crisis while others were forced to shut down and may not be able to open for several more weeks.

Dave Blondin, the owner of Prime Fitness and Nutrition, opened the gym on Monday. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Even though his fitness center has been closed, “the bills are still coming in,” he said.

Blondin has been running his nutrition business for 10 years. He opened the gym in Oxford three years ago.

When he opened Monday, the only visitor who stopped by was the health inspector, who gave him a verbal warning. Blondin expects to see the inspector again Tuesday and receive a $50 fine.

But he has no regrets. Blondin said he’s received “tons of positive feedback, and very little negative feedback" for opening his gym ahead of schedule.

Gym member Sean Downey worked out at Prime Fitness and Nutrition on Tuesday. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Blondin said he is taking the same precautions that he was before he was forced to close. No more than 25 people can be upstairs at any given time, and the same things goes for downstairs. The gym is open to members only; he’s not accepting any new members or new guests. It’s first come, first served, and workouts are limited to an hour. If there’s a queue to get inside, he asks that people wait in their cars.

Blondin said dozens of his gym members have showed up to work out since he reopened, and they’re happy to be back.

Blondin said he hopes other gyms will follow his lead. “I’m waiting for people to step up,” he said.









