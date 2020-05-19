Lowell considers capping third-party restaurant delivery fees

Looking to support local restaurants struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowell is weighing a proposal to cap what third-party delivery companies can charge them.
The City Council on May 12 gave initial approval to a proposed ordinance that would limit the fee charged by companies like Grubhub to 10 percent until restaurants are able to resume dining-in service at full capacity. Under current state COVID-19 rules, all restaurants are limited to takeout.
The council on Tuesday, May 26, is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, after which it is expected to take a final vote on the measure, according to Councilor John Drinkwater. Boston, Cambridge, and Newton are considering similar caps.
Advertisement
“The pandemic has hit our local restaurants incredibly hard,” Drinkwater said. “Our community has responded to support them as best they can by ordering takeout, and they want to make sure as many of their hard-earned dollars as possible are going to support these restaurants.”
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.