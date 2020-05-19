Lowell considers capping third-party restaurant delivery fees

Looking to support local restaurants struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowell is weighing a proposal to cap what third-party delivery companies can charge them.

The City Council on May 12 gave initial approval to a proposed ordinance that would limit the fee charged by companies like Grubhub to 10 percent until restaurants are able to resume dining-in service at full capacity. Under current state COVID-19 rules, all restaurants are limited to takeout.

The council on Tuesday, May 26, is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, after which it is expected to take a final vote on the measure, according to Councilor John Drinkwater. Boston, Cambridge, and Newton are considering similar caps.