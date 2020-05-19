Maine reports 2 deaths, 28 new coronavirus cases

Waldo County has reported the second highest number of deaths throughout Maine, with 14, officials said. York and Kennebec counties have each reported eight deaths, followed by Androscoggin with two deaths, and Franklin, Hancock, and Penobscot with one death each.

Both deaths were reported in Cumberland County, which has reported the highest number of virus-related deaths of the state’s counties with 38, officials said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported two deaths and 28 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning, as the statewide death toll rises to 73 and case count climbs to 1,741.

As of Wednesday, 33,035 residents have been tested for the virus, officials said.

Cumberland County, which has reported the highest number of cases in the state with 863, reported 11 new cases, officials said. York has reported the second-highest number of cases with 307, an increase of five since Monday. Androscoggin, which has steadily risen in recent weeks to 151 cases, reported 12 new cases.

Another 35 people have recovered since contracting the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 1,088 people, officials said.

Two more people were hospitalized, with the number of people hospitalized at some point during their illness rising to 225, officials said. Of the total, 44 patients are currently hospitalized, with 19 in critical care and 11 on ventilators.

There are 185 ICU beds and 253 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

