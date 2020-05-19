Man arrested after crashing car while allegedly intoxicated and carrying illegal firearm in Hyde Park

A man who crashed his car while allegedly intoxicated and was carrying an illegal firearm was arrested in Hyde Park early Tuesday, Boston Police said in a statement.
At 2:48 a.m., officers found Lookens Dorcely, 25, of Mattapan, asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle that was heavily damaged near 53 Blake St., police said.
“When officers woke the suspect, he appeared to be confused, unsteady and under the influence of alcohol,” police said in the statement.
Officers saw several empty beer bottles inside the vehicle and discovered that Dorcely’s license had been suspended, police said.
Officers also allegedly found a loaded Ruger LC9 handgun during an inventory search of the vehicle before it was towed from the scene, police said.
Dorcely was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and operating a motor vehicle after revocation or suspension.
Police were unable to determine how Dorcely damaged his vehicle, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston Police spokesman.
Dorcely is expected to be arraigned at West Roxbury Municipal Court.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.