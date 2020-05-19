Man arrested after crashing car while allegedly intoxicated and carrying illegal firearm in Hyde Park

A man who crashed his car while allegedly intoxicated and was carrying an illegal firearm was arrested in Hyde Park early Tuesday, Boston Police said in a statement.

At 2:48 a.m., officers found Lookens Dorcely, 25, of Mattapan, asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle that was heavily damaged near 53 Blake St., police said.

“When officers woke the suspect, he appeared to be confused, unsteady and under the influence of alcohol,” police said in the statement.