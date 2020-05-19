Monserrat College of Art video celebrates the Class of 2020

“You have the unique ability to be able to express the truth of our time and of your certain truth to other people,” he said in the video.

Montserrat President Kurt Steinberg spoke about the role of the artist in a time of crisis.

Montserrat College of Art in Beverly honored its 65 graduates with a tribute video, but the school plans to hold an in-person commencement in September, school officials said Tuesday.

Steinberg also talked about the importance of art during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You need to share your making and your thoughts and your truth with other people because it’s through that that you, along with other people around you that you know who view that art, can heal, can become whole, can reflect on what we’re doing,” he said.

Dean of Students Maureen Wark read of the first name of each graduate as she stood in front of the college’s Hardie Building.

“We wish you were here to celebrate with us,” she said. “But we want to acknowledge your special day this week.”

The graduates hail from all six New England states, as well as Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the college.

The commencement ceremony is planned for September 12 at The Cabot, a theatre located a short distance from the Montserrat campus in downtown Beverly.

The procession of graduates, featuring bagpipes and student-designed banners, will begin at the Hardie Building at 9:45 a.m. and continue down Cabot Street to the theatre. Artist and architectural historian Azra Akšamija is expected to deliver the keynote speech, the college said.

