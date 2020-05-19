New commander on duty at Coast Guard in Boston

Rear Adm. Thomas Allan Jr. assumed command of the First Coast Guard District Tuesday with a ceremony in Boston, officials said in a statement.
Allan has spent his career as an operations ashore officer specializing in boat forces operations. His last assignment was as assistant commandant for resources and chief financial officer at the Coast Guard headquarters in Washington D.C.
He replaces Rear Adm. Andrew Tiongson who served as the district commander for two years. Tiongson is leaving the northeast to work as the U.S. Southern Command’s Director of Operations where he will direct all U.S. military operations across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean Basin, according to the Coast Guard’s statement.
The First Coast Guard District spans eight states, 1,225 miles of coastline from the Canadian border to northern New Jersey and 1,300 miles off shore. More than 12,000 active duty, reserve, civil servant, and auxiliary personnel serve in the district. They conduct over 2,000 search and rescue missions in an average year, assisting over 4,500 people and saving over 400, the statement said. They also safeguard around $115 million in property.
“My family and I are excited for the new challenge to serve the citizens of the Northeast," Allan said in the statement. "I'm honored to lead the men and women of the First District."