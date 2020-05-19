New commander on duty at Coast Guard in Boston

Rear Adm. Thomas Allan Jr. assumed command of the First Coast Guard District Tuesday with a ceremony in Boston, officials said in a statement.

Allan has spent his career as an operations ashore officer specializing in boat forces operations. His last assignment was as assistant commandant for resources and chief financial officer at the Coast Guard headquarters in Washington D.C.

He replaces Rear Adm. Andrew Tiongson who served as the district commander for two years. Tiongson is leaving the northeast to work as the U.S. Southern Command’s Director of Operations where he will direct all U.S. military operations across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean Basin, according to the Coast Guard’s statement.