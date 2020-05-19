North End restaurateurs, upset over delay in reopening under Baker plan, mull legal options

Mendoza said operating take-out only “didn’t go well” and that he and other local restaurant owners are talking with attorneys to consider their options. Asked if suing for the right to offer dine-in service was likely, Mendoza said, “well, we have civil rights. Our rights are being violated.”

“I don’t think it’s fair,” said Frank Mendoza, co-owner of Monica’s on Richmond Street, in a phone interview Tuesday. “I worked 25 years to get where I am right now, 25 hard years. ... I would rather die than lose my business after 25 years, man.”

Some restaurateurs in Boston’s North End, a neighborhood defined by its iconic Italian eateries, were vexed after learning Monday that in-person dining wasn’t part of phase one of Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to gradually reopen the Massachusetts economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker’s plan, unveiled Monday, allows for restaurants to reopen in phase two of a four-phase plan that’s subject to delays if the public health data moves in a troubling direction. Currently, phase two isn’t scheduled to begin for another three weeks.

The state says on its official website that once phase two starts, restaurants can “begin opening dining areas,” and officials are “actively considering whether additional guidance will be provided to restaurants before Phase 2.”

In neighboring states, that’s translated into restrictions such as limiting dining capacity. New Hampshire on Monday allowed restaurants to open for outdoor dining at 50 percent capacity, with six feet between tables. The situation’s similar in Rhode Island, where outdoor dining is now permitted with multiple restrictions.

Mendoza said Tuesday that severely limiting capacity at Monica’s won’t help him.

“I don’t want to open at 45 percent or 50 percent capacity,” Mendoza said. “My bills are 100 percent every month. ... They can’t deny me [the chance] to provide for my family. They just can’t do it.”

Baker has said repeatedly that he’s aware of the devastating economic toll resulting from the restrictions implemented in March to combat the virus, which as of Monday had infected 87,052 residents and killed 5,862 people. But he’s defended the measures as necessary to protect public health in a state that’s among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

His words haven’t stopped other industries from suing for the right to reopen, as Mendoza suggests he and some other restaurateurs are considering.

A group of marijuana companies and a consumer sued Baker in early April over the shutdown of recreational pot sales, but a state judge ruled Baker had “a rational basis” for closing recreational marijuana stores, even while keeping medical dispensaries and liquor stores open. Pot shops are now among the retailers allowed to reopen May 25 for recreational sales under phase one of Baker’s plan.

Another group that took Baker to court was the firearms industry, which prevailed in a federal lawsuit earlier this month, when a judge ordered that gun shops be allowed to reopen, ruling the decision to shutter them along with thousands of other “non-essential” businesses infringed on people’s Second Amendment rights.

But in the North End, not all restaurant owners are echoing Mendoza’s combative stance.

“I want to open, but I don’t want people to get sick,” said Massimo Tiberi, who owns Arya Trattoria on Hanover Street. “I don’t want [infections] to spike up again, and then we get shut down again. There’s got to be some kind of happy medium for us. Of course I want my restaurant full, but at the cost of what, you know?”

Tiberi said it would be helpful to have more information regarding an exact date for resuming dining and capacity restrictions. If there was more clarity, he said, “I don’t think people would have been so mad." At this point, he said, his most lucrative month is a wash.

“May is my best month of the year, with graduations, Mother’s Day,” he said. “So I missed my best month already.”

Tiberi’s not the only one who wants more details on protocols for reopening.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association said Monday in a statement that members “need clarity” from the state, both “in what will be required and when they can start preparing to re-open operations.”

The association said “every restaurateur is disappointed with the lack of a defined re-opening date in [Monday’s] announcement. Massachusetts restaurants need their suppliers to have time to restock perishable inventory before it can be delivered to them, they need to notify employees about returning to work and conduct other due diligence to ensure restaurants can open effectively.”

In addition, the statement said, restaurants are “uniquely qualified” to safely serve customers since they’re already required to meet rigorous safety and sanitation standards.

“We look forward to a timely completion of this process and welcoming our guests back, so that our industry can get back to doing what we do best,” the group said.

Frank DePasquale, who owns several North End restaurants including Bricco on Hanover Street, said Tuesday that take out has been woefully inadequate during the shutdown, since it only accounts for less than 5 percent of his business.

“You just can’t survive it with 5 percent,” he said. “We’re just standing here waiting. ... It is frustrating, but then again it’s a fine balance between the virus and the businesses, where we of course want to keep our staff and our customers safe. That’s the number one priority.”

At the same time, he said, “of course we want to be open. We’re all hurting here right now.”

