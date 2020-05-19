Police recover three guns at Dorchester home where four people were stabbed; man faces weapon charge

Keith Howell, 46, of Dorchester, was getting his belongings and about to leave an apartment at 69 Hancock St. after the incident when he allegedly dropped a round of .223 caliber ammunition, police said.

At 8:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the area of 69 Hancock St., police said. Four people sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds during the incident, police said.

Police recovered three illegal firearms at a Dorchester residence Monday where four people were stabbed and a man was arrested over the weekend, Boston Police said.

Howell was arrested at the scene on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Officials froze the apartment until they obtained a search warrant from Dorchester Municipal Court, police said. Officers would not confirm if Howell lived in the apartment.

Police executed the search warrant around noon Monday and allegedly recovered three firearms from the residence: a 5.56 caliber Bushmaster rifle with a large capacity feeding device, a .22 caliber Remington long rifle, and a .32 caliber Cobra semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Officers also found 42 rounds of 5.56 caliber ammunition, and later discovered that the Bushmaster rifle had been reported stolen in New Hampshire, police said.

Howell remains in custody and faces additional charges of possession of a large capacity feeding device, receiving stolen property, and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court.

