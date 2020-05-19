R.I. unveils “Crush COVID” mobile app that allows GPS tracking in case people get sick

“The name of the game is containing the virus," Raimondo said. "We can’t stop it. We can only hope to contain it.”

PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo on Tuesday unveiled a “Crush COVID RI" mobile app that can track where people go so health officials can trace their contacts if they get the coronavirus.

The governor emphasized that Rhode Islanders would be able to enable or disable the GPS tracking feature, and the data would remain on their iPhones and be automatically deleted in 20 days. If someone gets COVID-19, health officials would ask them to share the “location diary” data, but that would be optional, she said.

Raimondo had been asking Rhode Islanders to keep a handwritten journal of who they come in contact every day to assist in contact tracing. Now, the state will be offering the free app, which was developed in partnership with Infosys, an India-based technology company that has a “design and innovation hub” in Providence.

Raimondo said she asked her team to develop an app that would allow the state to track contacts in case of an outbreak but that also “protects people’s privacy and data in an ironclad way."

While using the app is completely optional, the governor said, “I am asking you to download the app and enable the location diary feature because these systems only work insofar as everyone uses them.”

While everyone enjoys the right to “live freely,” Raimondo said, “In this virus we are all very connected. My ability to breathe freely without a mask endangers you.”

She hopes that more than 90 percent of the state will use the app. “If everyone is on it, we can identify hot spots and get everyone tested and in isolation," she said.

The app would allow people to find COVID-19 testing sites and to schedule a test. The app would provide information about how to get support, such as food delivery, or where health care workers could stay if for free. And the app would allow people to take a survey asking whether people have a fever or other coronavirus symptoms.

The information from the app will allow health officials to identify if there are school buildings, offices or regions of the state with outbreaks.

Raimondo also announced that the state plans to reopen child care centers on June 1. The state will provide 50,000 surgical masks “to help them get started, to keep them safe and kids safe and give parents sense of peace and comfort,” she said.

The announcements came as the state Department of Health reported that another 26 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and 134 more people have tested positive for the virus.

That marks the most fatalities reported on a single day in Rhode Island. The previous high had been the 23 deaths on May 2.

Latest coronavirus data from Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island Department of Health

About half of the deaths are from previous days, Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said, explaining that waiting for laboratory results can lead to delays in reporting fatalities.

The state death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak now stands at 532, and the number of positive tests now totals 12,951.

Rhode Island has 247 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 59 people in intensive care units, and 44 people on ventilators, while 1,023 people have been discharged from the hospital, according to the Department of Health.

“It’s a good news story,” Raimondo said of the latest health data. "We are starting to see decline in number of cases.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com