Two Concords challenge residents to walk 63 miles

Concord, Mass., and Concord, N.H., are partnering to help keep their community members active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two municipalities have launched an initiative to encourage residents of both communities to walk. Participants are asked to track the number of miles they have walked while observing social distancing guidelines.

Those who reach 63 miles — the distance between the two Concords — are eligible to win a prize. A winner from each Concord will be drawn June 16.