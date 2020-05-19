Two dead and two others injured after car crashes into Fall River store

Two women are dead and two others are injured, including an 18-month-old boy, after a car crashed into the side of a building in Fall River Tuesday, officials said.

Both the driver, a 74-year-old woman, and the front seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, were killed in the crash, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.

The 18-month-old boy was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition and the other rear passenger was also taken to the hospital but is awake and alert, the statement said.