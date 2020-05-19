Two dead and two others injured after car crashes into Fall River store

Two women are dead and two others are injured, including an 18-month-old boy, after a car crashed into the side of a building in Fall River Tuesday, officials said.
Both the driver, a 74-year-old woman, and the front seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, were killed in the crash, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.
The 18-month-old boy was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition and the other rear passenger was also taken to the hospital but is awake and alert, the statement said.
According to Miliote, the Acura sedan was traveling north on Second Street in Fall River when it clipped the curb, lost control, and hit the side of a clothing store at 427 Second St. .
Advertisement
No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash which is still under investigation, the statement said.
Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @stephbpurifoy.