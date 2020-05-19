Walpole to hold shorter Town Meeting on football field

Walpole’s Town Meeting will be held on June 20 at noon on the Walpole High School football field — with plenty of hand sanitizer, sunscreen, masks, and bottled water on hand — and will vote on only three budget items, officials said.
“We will have everyone spread out — 15 square feet apart — to maintain social distancing,” said Town Administrator Jim Johnson. “And we want to have as much opportunity as possible beforehand to answer questions [in remote sessions]. We want to get in and out.”
Walpole has a representative Town Meeting with 150 elected members, and a required quorum of 75 people, Johnson said.
Town Meeting originally was scheduled for May 4 with 25 articles on the warrant, including new zoning rules to promote affordable housing and new contracts for municipal employees.
Instead, Town Meeting will vote only on the water and sewer budgets and an approximately $97 million operating budget for the town and schools — cut by about $2.8 million to reflect decreased revenue, Johnson said. Action on everything else will be referred for future action, he said.
“We’ve never done anything like this,” Johnson said. “It will definitely be an interesting experience.”
