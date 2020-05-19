Walpole to hold shorter Town Meeting on football field

Walpole’s Town Meeting will be held on June 20 at noon on the Walpole High School football field — with plenty of hand sanitizer, sunscreen, masks, and bottled water on hand — and will vote on only three budget items, officials said.

“We will have everyone spread out — 15 square feet apart — to maintain social distancing,” said Town Administrator Jim Johnson. “And we want to have as much opportunity as possible beforehand to answer questions [in remote sessions]. We want to get in and out.”

Walpole has a representative Town Meeting with 150 elected members, and a required quorum of 75 people, Johnson said.