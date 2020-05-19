Worcester’s last candlepin alley closes after 60 years

“I built it and I’ve been there 60 years,” Andreson said in a telephone interview. “How many people can say they were in business for 60 years?”

Andreson, 91, cited his age and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on his business as reasons for closing the Colonial Bowling Center, a place full of happy memories for him that had outlasted all its competitors.

Worcester’s last candlepin bowling alley will close after six decades in business, marking an end to the pastime in the city where it was invented in the 1880s, owner Nick Andreson said Tuesday afternoon.

Longtime owner Nick Andreson, then 74 years old, tossed a candlepin ball in the air in 2003. Sean Dougherty/The Boston Globe/Freelance

A 31-year-old Andreson bought a one-story brick building on Mill Street in 1959. Construction started that October, a process that included installing two dozen rock maple lanes, state-of-the-art pin-setting machines, and a wooden telephone booth. Altogether, the venture cost Andreson $400,000. It opened the following March.

Back then, it cost just 40 cents to bowl a round at the alley, and another 15 cents to borrow a pair of shoes. The business became a bowling mecca, at one point hosting 40 leagues.

On March 14, his last day in the alley, Andreson hosted a fund-raiser for the family of a local child who had died. People packed the alley. But the next day, he said, the lights were dimmed and the bowling balls racked — for good.

“I had a good run, but I'm done,” Andreson said. “I'm old!”

A strike? Bowlers at the Colonial Bowling Center. Sean Dougherty/The Boston Globe/Freelance

Andreson grew up in Worcester, the son of Greek immigrants who had been in the restaurant, ice cream, and liquor businesses. He stayed local for college, studying economics at Clark University and later earning an MBA at Cornell. Andreson dedicated his business expertise to candlepin, a game played with hand-sized balls and narrow, 16-inch-tall pins.

Colonial Bowling Center outlasted all its candlepin competitors, many of which closed decades ago, including Bowling Green, Metro-Bowl, Strand Bowling Academy, and Casino Bowling Alley.

"The older bowling alleys were downtown, and they weren't conducive to family-style bowling in the post-World War II era," Andreson told the Globe in 2003. "Besides, they didn't have parking. I did."

"He needs to be here," his late wife, Anastasia, told the Globe in 2003. "This is his baby."

Now, two years after her death, Andreson is resigned to closing the doors. He doesn’t have the same energy that he did almost two decades ago, when he was still working 50 to 60 hours a week.

“Everything has a time to go,” he said Tuesday. “My time has come, and I just can’t do it anymore.”

In its heyday, the alley hosted about 40 bowling leagues. Sean Dougherty/The Boston Globe/Freelance

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.