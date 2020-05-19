An industry vision emerges for how summer camp might work in the COVID-19 era

The document, prepared by Newton-based Environmental Health & Engineering, Inc., had been eagerly awaited by the industry — though many camps in New England are also still awaiting state and local guidance before deciding whether to open, and some have already called off their summer season.

The American Camp Association, a national accrediting organization, and YMCA of the USA have released an 82-page field guide that describes sanitation and public health protocols that camps can follow if they open.

Two influential industry groups this week laid out a detailed vision for how summer camp may be able to operate this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering measured optimism that both day and overnight programs could go forward — albeit with significant changes to how campers interact.

“Safety has always been the ruling factor for camp operations, but the arrival of COVID-19 required game-changing educational resources that summarize the potential safety steps camps should consider so children can get back some normalcy and experience the many benefits and joys of camp,” Tom Rosenberg, chief executive of the camp association, said in a statement.

Massachusetts has not yet said what health and safety rules camps will have to follow if they open this year.

A plan laid out by Governor Charlie Baker says some camps could start in the second phase of reopening, which could happen as soon as June 8, but only if there is continued progress in the fight against the virus. Residential camps would start in phase three, no earlier than June 29.

The guidelines call for intensive screening of campers (though they do not recommend testing for for COVID-19 as part of that process). It envisions children grouped together in small clusters, or “households,” to reduce the chance that the virus will spread widely if it is brought to camp. It advises operators to have participants and staff wear masks during many activities.

The plan also includes some grim reminders of the social costs of the pandemic. It outlines communications strategies to help reduce potential stigma, “especially against individuals of Asian descent and those who have traveled recently.”

But in other ways, the document offers some hope that camps may be able to retain some of the mystique long associated with summer youth activities.

Campers at overnight programs may still be able to bunk together, if they can sleep with enough room between them, for instance. Wilderness hikes will still be allowed with proper precautions. And camps that group participants together to minimize exposure could potentially allow people to swim together.

“We know that camp is a transformational experience for building relationship skills, independence, responsibility, appreciation for differences and a sense of belonging," YMCA chief operating officer Paul McEntire said in a statement. "We are concerned about the negative impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on youth mental health and are looking for every way in which we can help camps rebuild social connections, coping skills, and resiliency in children across the country.”





