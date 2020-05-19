Archdiocese of Boston plans televised memorial Mass for those lost to coronavirus

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston on Tuesday announced that it will broadcast a special memorial Mass for those who have died of causes related to the novel coronavirus.

Bishop Robert Reed, an auxiliary bishop of Boston and president of The Catholic TV Network, will celebrate the Mass at the network’s Chapel of the Holy Cross in Watertown at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, the seventh week of Easter, the archdiocese said in a statement.

Reed invites those who have lost loved ones — whether to COVID-19 or another cause — to submit their names to be placed on the altar during Mass at www.CatholicTV.org/memorial.