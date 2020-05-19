Archdiocese of Boston plans televised memorial Mass for those lost to coronavirus

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston on Tuesday announced that it will broadcast a special memorial Mass for those who have died of causes related to the novel coronavirus.
Bishop Robert Reed, an auxiliary bishop of Boston and president of The Catholic TV Network, will celebrate the Mass at the network’s Chapel of the Holy Cross in Watertown at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, the seventh week of Easter, the archdiocese said in a statement.
Reed invites those who have lost loved ones — whether to COVID-19 or another cause — to submit their names to be placed on the altar during Mass at www.CatholicTV.org/memorial.
“Since the beginning of the global health crisis we have been praying daily for all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Reed said in the statement. “On the last Friday of May, we will remember in a particular way at the altar those who have due because of the virus, realizing how difficult these losses have been for grieving family members and friends.”
The Mass, which will be televised without a congregation present, will be shown live and then rebroadcast at 12:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11:30 p.m. that day, the archdiocese said. It will also be available to view online at CatholicTV.org/masses and WatchtheMass.com.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.