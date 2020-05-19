Ayanna Pressley warns Mass. is reopening too quickly, asks Baker to ‘re-evaluate his timeline’

In a second tweet , Pressley said that she has been fielding calls from constituents confused and concerned about the reopening plans.

“MA isn’t ready to ‘reopen.’ Policy decisions that offer a false choice between public health & economic recovery will hurt our communities,” the freshman Congresswoman from Boston wrote on Twitter . She urged Baker to “re-evaluate his timeline & invest in the supports needed to keep our families safe.”

Representative Ayanna Pressley warned on Twitter Tuesday that Governor Charlie Baker is moving the state too quickly toward reopening, launching a high profile critique of the newly-unveiled road map to recovery .

“Yesterday’s announcement left us with more questions than answers,” she wrote. She said has been on the phone with “families worried about childcare, faith leaders concerned it is not safe to gather, and small businesses worried about their workers’ health & access to [personal protective equipment].”

The tweets from Pressley, who represents the most diverse congressional district in the state, elevate the concerns of many of the workers and consumers who polling and anecdotal evidence suggest are less eager to resume the rhythms of daily life than business owners and CEOs.

The four-phase process Baker put forward Monday allowed places of worship to reopen immediately, with new guidelines along with a recommendation for outside services if possible. Baker’s plan also allowed manufacturing and construction to restart Monday, and essential businesses to keep operating.

By next week, people will be able to get haircuts, again with new restrictions, and outside of Boston some office workers can return, though employers must restrict their capacity to 25 percent of maximum occupancy. In Boston, offices can reopen starting June 1. Boston Major Martin J. Walsh is expected to provide more detail on that front Tuesday.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.