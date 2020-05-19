‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An actor in the film “Twilight” and his girlfriend were found dead last week in a Las Vegas condominium, authorities said Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said foul play was not suspected in the May 13 deaths of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27.

The coroner said their causes and manners of death won’t be known until medical examiners receive toxicology test results in several weeks.