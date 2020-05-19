A vote for Oakland

Re “Grand stands: Our favorite stadiums” (Sports, May 5): I grew up in Oakland, Calif., and was in elementary school when the Athletics moved to there. I attended my first MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum. I have continued to attend a couple of games almost every season since then. Honestly, I was shocked that the Coliseum got even one vote for favorite park, but it’s also hard to believe that it’s the worst in the league. The good news is that it rarely rains during baseball season, so the sewage mentioned in the piece really isn’t worth discussing. And the park really does have a good fan vibe.

One of my favorite memories is of attending a game in September 2000, with my friend John, from Boston. The A’s were in the middle of a pennant race. Attendance was sparse, as usual. We arrived late, and while we were standing in line at the ticket booth, the person in front of us, a total stranger, handed us a coupon for half-price tickets. For less than $20, we sat in the second deck, right behind home plate, and had the pleasure of seeing Jason Giambi hit a home run moments after we sat down. I recall John saying repeatedly, “This would NEVER happen at Fenway."