Wall Street vs. the real economy

News reports in the Globe highlight the growing rift between a rallying stock market and a stumbling economy. While the recent rebound in stock prices appears V-shaped, the underlying COVID-ravaged economy is heading toward the deepest downturn since the Great Depression, and its future recovery is expected to be U-shaped at best.

This sharp contrast exemplifies what’s wrong with the American economy: a perversely oversized, rent-seeking financial sector disconnected from the real economy. Finance is becoming an end in itself rather than a means to an end: the efficient production of goods and services.

Dodd-Frank reforms after the 2008 financial crisis did not fix the fundamental problems. The Volcker Rule — intended to end “casino banking” by forcing a clean break between commercial banks and their speculative “proprietary trading” desks — still does not apply. The “too-big-to-fail” banks have become even bigger and interconnected. Regulators have failed to keep up with the increasing size of the financial sector and explosion of financial “innovation,” including automated “high-frequency” trades and derivatives, which artificially increase the complexity and opacity of financial products in ways that give to advantage insiders.