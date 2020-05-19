Belmont Stakes to kick off Triple Crown with shorter race June 20

“The way it fits in the calendar, it’s a completely different race than the traditional Belmont would be,” New York Racing Association president and CEO Dave O’Rourke said Tuesday. “I think we’re going to have a big field. I think it’ll be a really competitive field. I think the dynamics of the race are different.”

The Belmont Stakes will be run before the Kentucky Derby and Preakness for the first time and take place at a shorter distance. It will lead off the Triple Crown on June 20 in New York with no fans in attendance and at a distance of 1⅛ miles instead of the 1½-mile “test of the champion” that has been the race’s trademark for nearly a century.

Horse racing’s Triple Crown will look different this year from start to finish.

The three Triple Crown races will be run out of their traditional order for the first time since 1931. The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 and the Preakness from May 16 to Oct. 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the sports calendar.

“I’m just happy we get to run," two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert said. “I’m just fortunate that they didn’t cancel any of them. A couple months ago, it didn’t look good."

An out-of-order Triple Crown presents another set of challenges and would be a different kind of accomplishment than the one competed by the 13 past champions. The Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont are usually run during a six-week span in the spring, and 3-year-olds are more mature by the summer and fall.

“It’s going to help some, it’s going to hurt others,” trainer Mark Casse said. “You’re going to see a lot stronger, probably a bigger, stronger horse from May."

The Belmont is only being run two weeks after it was scheduled, but the shorter distance changes the complexion of the race and the Triple Crown. It has been run at 1½ miles each year dating to 1926 and last ran at 1⅛ miles in 1894.

NYRA officials said in a release that the distance adjustment was made “to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training.” O’Rourke said there wasn’t much debate about shortening the race, and all comers are welcome.

“You wouldn’t get that many horses going a mile and a half right now," Baffert said. “We would’ve gone a mile and a quarter, mile and a half. I don’t care what the distance was. We’re going to be there.”

NHL eyes US/Canada boder policy

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Associated Press he’s hopeful the decision to close the US and Canadian border to non-essential travel for another month won’t “have a material impact” on the league’s discussions to restart its season.

Daly provided the response shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border restrictions will stay in effect through June 21. This marks the second time the border restrictions have been extended since first being put into place March 18 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension of the restrictions comes at a time when the NHL and NHL Players’ Association are discussing plans on when the league can resume playing after the regular season was paused March 12.

The NHL is still more than a week away from determining a return-to-play format, a person familiar with discussions told the AP.

Though the NHL has left open the possibility of having training camps open as late as early August, it was unclear what effect further border restrictions will have on a league with seven of its 31 teams based in Canada.

There’s also a question of how travel restrictions will affect players, many of whom have returned to their offseason homes — including about 17 percent of players currently self-isolating overseas.

In a separate development, the NHLPA’s executive board voted to defer the final payment of players’ regular-season salaries through the end of May. Players were owed their final checks April 15, before voting to defer those payments for a month.

The decision provides temporary relief to the NHL’s bottom line, opening the possibility of players foregoing some or the entire remainder of their final checks. The players stand to lose all or a portion of what they are owed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Players and owners split hockey-related revenue on a 50-50 basis, with a percentage of players’ salaries placed in an escrow fund. Owners can draw from the fund should their share fall below 50 percent, which is projected to happen this season.

Owners considered the players previous decision to defer payment as a sign of good faith. Daly declined to comment on the latest deferment, saying it’s a decision left entirely to players.

The NHL paused its season March 12, with commissioner Gary Bettman adamant the league intends to award the Stanley Cup, even it means extending the playoffs into September.

The decision on when and how to resume the season is being left with a committee made up of representatives of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The topics of discussion include whether it’s feasible to conclude all or a portion of the regular season or go directly into the playoffs. The season was postponed with 189 games remaining and teams having played an uneven number of games.

There is no set deadline as to when play must resume before the NHL considers canceling the season. Games could feasibly be played into October with the 2020-21 season potential opening in December or January.

UMass coaches taking pay cuts, furloughs

Staff members and coaches in the UMass athletic department will take pay cuts and furloughs to help curb financial losses suffered in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by MassLive.

Athletic director Ryan Bamford will take a 10 percent pay cut for 14 months and football coach Walt Bell and men’s basketball coach Matt McCall will do the same for a year. The cuts will save approximately $185,000, according to the report.

All campus staff are expected to take five consecutive unpaid furlough days between May 31 and June 20, according to a memo from UMass vice chancellor and chief human resources officer William Brady that was obtained by MassLive.

Employees affected by the furloughs also have an option to take a buyout if they voluntarily retire or resign from UMass, according to the memo.

As of April 20, Bamford said there were no plans to cut any sports at UMass.

Pay cuts and furloughs are happening throughout college sports. South Carolina’s highest paid head coaches — football coach Will Muschamp, men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley — are taking 10 percent salary cuts. The university also said Tuesday that school president Robert Caslen and athletic director Ray Tanner are among the top-level administrators taking the 10 percent cut. These cost-cutting measures are expected to save $1.2 million on South Carolina’s bottom line, as the school said it could lose up to $40 million the fiscal year ending June 30.

— BRANDON CHASE

Premier’s first testing finds six infected people

The Premier League’s first wave of mass coronavirus testing of players and staff found six people infected at three of the 19 clubs to conduct the checks.

Socially distant training sessions can now begin, without the involvement of the six people with COVID-19 who have to self-isolate for seven days. They include Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, whose positive test was announced by the club. Burnley said Woan was asymptomatic.

The league has not disclosed the identities of those who test tested positive from the tests on 748 people on Sunday and Monday.

The competition has been suspended since March due to the pandemic. A relaxation of national lockdown regulations is only now allowing non-contact training to resume, with a maximum of five players working together for up to 75 minutes a day at training facilities.

While the top divisions in Belgium, France and the Netherlands have been curtailed, the Premier League has government backing to plan a return to action in June. But the aim of restarting around June 12 looks hard to meet. Approval for contact training and games resuming rely on there being no new spike in COVID-19 cases in the country with the second-highest known deaths from the disease after the United States.

Meanwhile, Manchester United says it will refund fans with season tickets for the games they won’t be able to attend during the pandemic.

In Italy, the government has given the go-ahead for Serie A teams to resume full team training after approving a new health protocol.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has called a meeting with soccer officials for May 28 to decide when the Serie A season can resume. Serie A officials are hoping to restart the season June 13 if they can get clearance from the government to play one day before the ban on sports events expires.

MLS cancels All-Star Game

Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game has been canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the coronavirus pandemic. MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The third Campeones Cup between the MLS and Liga MX champions also was canceled, along with the second edition of the Leagues Cup between teams from those two leagues . . . The German basketball league plans to finish its season next month in a closed three-week tournament. Ten teams will live in Munich and play at the Audi Dome without fans or contact with the outside world. The league’s seven other teams will not take part and their season will be declared finished. Each team will be allowed to bring 22 people to live in hotels closed to the public. Games will be played at the venue which hosted the basketball tournament at the 1972 Olympics.







