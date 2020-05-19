Bojan Bogdanovic undergoes surgery

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanović underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his right wrist, the team announced Tuesday. The procedure was performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. There’s no timetable for Bogdanović’s return, the team saying in a release that he will begin rehabilitation “at the appropriate time.” The NBA season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bogdanović was averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in his first season with the Jazz. He also was playing a career-best 33.1 minutes per game after signing a four-year, $73 million contract with Utah last summer.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport denied Olympic runner Bralon Taplin’s appeal of a four-year ban for dodging a doping test, forcing him to miss next year’s Tokyo Games and the next two track world championships. The court said it found implausible Taplin’s explanation that he was never approached or chaperoned to give a sample after winning an April 2019 race in Grenada. Taplin, a former NCAA relay champion for Texas A&M who competes for Grenada, is banned until September 2023.

Soccer

Manchester City’s ban appeal set for June

Manchester City’s appeal of its two-year ban from European soccer will be heard over three days in June, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday. No timetable was set for a verdict, but a ruling is needed before English teams enter next season’s Champions League draw. The draw in Monaco is scheduled for Aug. 27, but could be pushed back because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Man City was banned by UEFA in February for “serious breaches” of financial monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with investigators. The English champions have been accused of deceiving UEFA in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Hockey

Toronto names its NWHL team

Six is the magic number and name for the National Women’s Hockey League’s expansion franchise in Toronto. The Toronto Six name and gold-colored maple leaf logo were unveiled Tuesday by the NWHL, which is adding its sixth team as it enters its sixth season. The name was the most popular in an Internet poll conducted by the NWHL shortly after the US-based league announced it was establishing its first team in Canada last month. Toronto joins the league’s five teams, which are based in Boston; Buffalo; Danbury, Conn.; Monmouth Junction, N.J.; and Saint Paul, Minn. The NWHL is scheduled to open its 2020-21 season in mid-November.

NCAA

15 teams facing postseason bans

The number of teams facing postseason bans because of low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate has nearly doubled in one year. Fifteen teams face the most severe sanction next season or the season after compared with eight in 2019-20. Stephen F. Austin and Alabama A&M each had three teams on the list that was released Tuesday. Any teams posting a four-year score below 930, which predicts about a 50 percent graduation rate, can be penalized. Scores are based on academic eligibility, graduation, and retention … Ken Burmeister, a college basketball coach for 21 seasons who took Texas-San Antonio to the NCAA Tournament and later guided Loyola of Chicago, died Tuesday. He was 72 and had been battling cancer, Loyola said. Burmeister posted 72 wins at Texas-San Antonio from 1986-90. He led the Roadrunners to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Illinois in 1988.

Miscellany

Ex-WWE pro Gaspard missing at sea

Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was still missing Tuesday after being swept out to sea in Southern California Sunday while swimming with his son. Gaspard’s 10-year-old son was rescued, and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Gaspard, 39, was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted, police said.















