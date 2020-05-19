Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

Some channel –flipping may be required

Red Sox-Athletics, June 7, 2007 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Curt Schilling pitches a gem but learns a hard lesson: Never shake off Jason Varitek when a no-hitter is at stake.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 7, 1984 NBA Finals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Telling stat from this one: Robert Parish collects 16 rebounds, or almost half as many as the Lakers’ entire team (33).

Maple Leafs-Bruins, Game 7, 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

Take it away, Dave Goucher: “Bergeron! Bergeron! Bergeron!”

