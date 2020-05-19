fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 19, 2020, 54 minutes ago
Brad Marchand (left) and Tyler Seguin (right) follow Patrice Bergeron's lead after he scored in overtime to win the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals for the Bruins.
Brad Marchand (left) and Tyler Seguin (right) follow Patrice Bergeron's lead after he scored in overtime to win the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals for the Bruins.Jared Wickerham

Some channel –flipping may be required

Red Sox-Athletics, June 7, 2007 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Curt Schilling pitches a gem but learns a hard lesson: Never shake off Jason Varitek when a no-hitter is at stake.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 7, 1984 NBA Finals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Telling stat from this one: Robert Parish collects 16 rebounds, or almost half as many as the Lakers’ entire team (33).

Maple Leafs-Bruins, Game 7, 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

Take it away, Dave Goucher: “Bergeron! Bergeron! Bergeron!”

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.