Tom Brady has released two ‘immunity’ supplements during the coronavirus pandemic

Florida is beginning to reopen following its coronavirus shutdown, and one of its newest residents has seized on a business opportunity for the second time during the pandemic.

Tom Brady released a new “immunity blend supplement,” called PROTECT, through TB12 Sports on Monday. A similar supplement bundle hit his virtual storefront at the end of March.

“Over the years, I’ve learned how important it is to be proactive in taking care of my own body,” Brady said in an Instagram story Monday. “I’m really proud to announce this amazing new product from TB12 that will provide you guys exactly what you need to stay healthy, strong, and resilient for whatever comes your way.”