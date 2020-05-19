UMass AD Ryan Bamford, coaches Matt McCall, Walt Bell take 10 percent pay cuts

Staff members and coaches in the University of Massachusetts athletic department will take pay cuts and furloughs to help curb financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by MassLive.
Athletic director Ryan Bamford will take a 10 percent pay cut for 14 months and football coach Walt Bell and men’s basketball coach Matt McCall will do the same for a year. The cuts will save approximately $185,000, according to the report.
All campus staff are expected to take five consecutive unpaid furlough days between May 31 and June 20, according to a memo from UMass vice chancellor and chief human resources officer William Brady that was obtained by MassLive. Faculty members, who are represented by a different union, are not affected by the furloughs.
Advertisement
Employees affected by the furloughs also have an option to take a buyout if they voluntarily retire or resign from UMass, according to the memo.
Bamford, McCall, and Bell are not affected by the furloughs because they are under separate contracts. Other head and assistant coaches will be approached about temporary pay cuts, according to the report. Most UMass athletic staff members are not under contract.
As of April 20, Bamford said there were no plans to cut any sports at UMass.