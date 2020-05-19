With Martin Jarmond officially gone to UCLA, Boston College starts another search for an athletic director

With Martin Jarmond officially departing for UCLA on Tuesday, Boston College begins its search for a director of athletics for the second time in three years.
Hired in June 2017 from Ohio State, Jarmond was the first Black athletic director in school history and the youngest at a Power 5 conference school.
In his time at the Heights, he helped re-energize the department, utilizing his strength in fundraising, engaging with fans and alumni to enhance the game-day experience, and making key coaching hires, culminating with the addition of football coach Jeff Hafley in January.
“We appreciate Martin’s time at Boston College and wish him and his family the very best in his new endeavor as director of athletics at UCLA,” said Jack Dunn, associate vice president at Boston College and university spokesman.
Advertisement
“Boston College will begin its search for a new AD immediately, and will name an interim AD as soon as possible.”
One month into his tenure at BC, Jarmond hired Vaughn Williams, then the AD at Kennesaw State, as senior associate athletic director for administration, as well as Jocelyn Fisher Gates from the University of South Florida, as senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator. Williams, who played football at UMass, previously worked at BC as well as at UConn.
Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.