With Martin Jarmond officially gone to UCLA, Boston College starts another search for an athletic director

With Martin Jarmond officially departing for UCLA on Tuesday, Boston College begins its search for a director of athletics for the second time in three years.

Hired in June 2017 from Ohio State, Jarmond was the first Black athletic director in school history and the youngest at a Power 5 conference school.

In his time at the Heights, he helped re-energize the department, utilizing his strength in fundraising, engaging with fans and alumni to enhance the game-day experience, and making key coaching hires, culminating with the addition of football coach Jeff Hafley in January.