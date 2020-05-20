Verdict’s in: Dockery and Martell shine in ‘Defending Jacob’

The final episode of “Defending Jacob” dropped on Apple TV+ this week, in case you want to watch it now, binge-style. I’m bringing it up because I want to mention two performances in the locally set and locally filmed drama that really impressed me. Chris Evans is fine, a solid actor playing a solid husband and father, but Michelle Dockery as his wife, Laurie, and Jaeden Martell as his son accused of murder, Jacob, are outstanding. They are what lift the otherwise engaging but by-the-book suspense mystery into something distinctive.

I remember watching Dockery as Mary in “Downton Abbey” and thinking she was perfectly cast as the somewhat dour and held-back daughter of privilege. But I suspected that, like a number of actors who do quite nicely on PBS’s “Masterpiece,” she would stay in the period drama lane. Instead, she has refused to be typecast. She was outrageously good as a hot mess criminal type in TNT’s “Good Behavior,” a show that didn’t quite get its due. And she is magnetic in “Defending Jacob,” as the possibility of her son being a murderer shakes her loyalty to the core. The show plays out on her face, as she experiences a range of doubts and terror and guilt.