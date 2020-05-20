Office park in Andover sold, to get expansion

A life-science real estate firm on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Innovation Park in Andover with plans to spruce up its amenities.

IQHQ Inc. plans to redesign the 200,000 square foot campus on 4 Corporate Drive, adding new amenities such as a cafe and fitness center, which will both have indoor and outdoor spaces. Citing an increasing demand for office and lab space, the company said Innovation Park’s newest tenants — the University of Massachusetts Lowell and drug and device development firm Ora Inc. — have signed long-term leases.

“The acquisition of Innovation Park supports our vision for Massachusetts by expanding our footprint outside of downtown Boston and into the surrounding Andover medical innovation and life science cluster,” president of IQHQ Tracy A. Murphy said in a press release. “Through our redesign, we will enhance the campus to meet the needs of future tenants that are seeking premier office and lab space in Greater Boston.”