Jenny Slate encourages young writers during 826 Boston livestream event

Slate, a Milton native, appeared as a special guest at the nonprofit’s first virtual fund-raiser, held May 19, offering words of encouragement and advice to young writers, such as those 826 Boston serves. Known for her roles on “Parks and Recreation” and “Bob’s Burgers,” Slate has authored three books, two in the “Marcel the Shell” series, and a memoir in essays titled “Little Weirds.”

Jenny Slate writes in her journal every day. And during the pandemic, she says, she’s been reading a lot of books, to try to stay off her phone. The author, actress, and comedian shared these details with attendees of 826 Boston ’s livestream event “Hope. Creativity. Resiliency.”

Introducing the event, 826 Boston’s executive director, Jessica Drench, described the organization’s commitment to teaching traditionally underserved students in the Boston area. After COVID-19 closed down schools and educational programs across the country, the group’s volunteers have continued connecting with students and tutoring virtually.

Jennifer de Leon, an author and assistant professor of creative writing at Framingham State University, interviewed Slate about her career and her creative process.

“Try to be as honest as possible,” Slate said in response to a question about what advice she would give her younger self. “If you can get to love the parts of yourself that are there, that you see, even the ones you are not comfortable with, you’ll really get a head start on understanding what you have to work with.”