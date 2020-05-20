letteringforlove brings uplifting messages to the windows of local storefronts

Antea Amoroso can often be found writing on the windows of local businesses. When the weather is right, she puts on her mask, gloves, and jacket and heads out to elegantly letter inspiring messages on storefronts’ exterior — for free. Her two kids sometimes record Amoroso’s ten-minute artistic process from the car for Instagram Live (@anteaamoroso).
“Sunshine is the best media,” she wrote using a white paint marker last week. “No one is you, and that is your power,” read another storefront quote. A third highlighted an especially relevant message today: “We’re in this together.”
The #letteringforlove initiative is the Reading-based calligrapher’s way of supporting as many boutiques, bookshops, and retailers as she can during the pandemic. So far, Amoroso has personally lettered 150 storefronts with messages either they supply or she chooses. More than a hundred additional businesses are on her to-do list.
“I can’t financially contribute to all these businesses," she said in a phone call Monday. “But if I can put out something to them or for them, then that would be awesome.”
#letteringforloveproject going strong WEEK 4!!! In just 4 weeks this project has grown bigger and gone further than I could have ever imagined it to! THANK YOU all for you support♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 • If you want to be a part, please submit your information on my website under the “lettering for love” tab, or click the link in my bio💋 • This project is far from over and I have a growing list of windows to visit, which I cannot wait to get to✨ • Now, it may take me a bit longer than usual because traveling in the car with children who frequently require food and bathroom breaks isn’t easy😂😂🙈🙈 (you know if you follow my live videos) and trying to navigate towns that I’m not familiar with can be tough! So I do want to apologize if anyone has to wait a long time...I promise I will get there and it will be worth it! I will keep continuing this free project of happiness and love for as long as I humanly can♥️✨🌈🥰✨🌈 Keep those tags & shares coming!
Businesses across the country can sign up to have their window decorated through Amoroso’s website (anteaamorosdesign.com). She handles requests from the Greater Boston area and neighboring states herself, and hands off ones from other locales to artists she’s recruited via social media, or to the calligraphy company, Sip & Script.
The effort is a “passion project” for Amoroso, who usually focuses on personalized lettered art as well as signage and seating charts for weddings. Her regular stream of revenue vanished almost overnight when coronavirus canceled events, including most couples’ nuptials. So Amoroso volunteered to paint the window of a friend’s Reading boutique four weeks ago with the words “Hope isn’t canceled."
The project “took on a life of its own” after that, she said.
“My friend was laughing after trying to write something on the windows for her customers,” said Amoroso. “So the next day I went down and did it, and a couple of other businesses were like ‘Can you do mine?’”
ᗩᖴTEᖇ EᐯEᖇY ᔕTOᖇᗰ ᑕOᗰEᔕ ᗩ ᖇᗩIᑎᗷOᗯ🌈✨🌈✨🌈 • • This project has taken me on a journey that I didn’t realize I needed-as a business and as a human being✨I have so far traveled to over 5 towns and lettered over 100 windows of local businesses! The support that I’ve felt from them and their communities is BEYOND words! I keep getting asked how someone can help or support this project, and I keep saying this is a passion project! I’m doing this to show my support to local businesses and spread joy-that’s it. With gifts received I have been paying it forward to those who need it more than I do (especially those on the frontlines) ✨ • @tada_style helped me design this line of apparel with one of my FAVORITE window quotes that I designed ♥️ A portoin of the proceeds will be donated to the Greater Food Bank @gr8bosfoodbank to those in need♥️ These items are available for PRE-ORDER only and will ship or be available to pick up once ready! ✨ • • THANK YOU for your continued support with this project❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
Amoroso provides her self-taught artistic expertise for no charge, but welcomes donations from residents and businesses. She funnels a portion of the proceeds from her Lettering For Love merchandise to the Greater Boston Food Bank.
As for her own business, Amoroso is sustaining herself through a new online shop, www.anteaamorosodesign.com/shop, where she sells personalized frames, cups, bags, and more.
