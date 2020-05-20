Their doors are closed, but Boston’s independent movie theaters are streaming to your living room

The drama “Driveways” and the rom-com “Straight Up” are playing now via the Coolidge’s new platform for virtual screenings, virtualcoolidge.org.

Movie theater marquees around the Boston area, and most of the nation, have sported closed-for-now messages since stay-at-home orders and advisories went into effect in March. While they wait to reopen to live audiences, some local independent cinemas are offering movies and other programming online. They’re using their websites to link patrons to movie distributors, where they can buy tickets to stream movies, with a portion of the proceeds going to the theater. Ticket prices generally reflect those in theaters, and the movies showing are updated frequently. Here’s a list of some theaters with virtual screening rooms.

The drama “Driveways” and the rom-com “Straight Up” are playing now via the Coolidge’s new platform for virtual screenings, virtualcoolidge.org. Movie fans can also purchase tickets to online lectures and discussions of films. For those seeking expert advice on what to watch, Coolidge Curates can help. Patrons who donate $10 or more to the theater can submit their favorite film genre and a couple of their favorite flicks, and a staff member will curate a list of three movie recommendations. “Our whole goal was to maintain engagement with our community,” Katherine Tallman, Coolidge Corner Theatre Foundation’s executive director and CEO, said. coolidge.org

The Brattle’s virtual screening room is now playing dramas “Fourteen,” directed by Dan Sallitt, in its area premiere run, and Pedro Costa’s “Vitalina Varela,” among other titles. Brattle Theatre

Brattle Theatre, Cambridge

The Brattle’s virtual screening room is now playing dramas “Fourteen,” directed by Dan Sallitt, in its area premiere run, and Pedro Costa’s “Vitalina Varela,” among other titles. Film buffs wanting to dive deeper can take advantage of The Brattle’s repertory series. Each series focuses on one genre or aspect of film — the current theme revolves around women in sci-fi — and comes with a curated list of films that participants can watch on major streaming platforms. Films in the series are then discussed on The Brattle Film Podcast. “It’s been cool to see the way everyone has come together to make this work,” Ned Hinkle, the theater’s creative director, said, of the Brattle’s streaming programming. “It’s been sort of liberating in a way … to use it as an engagement tool.” brattlefilm.org

On alternating weekends, the Somerville Theatre opens its concession stand for curbside pickup. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Somerville Theatre

Titles showing now in the Somerville’s virtual screening room include the documentaries “RBG” and “Pahokee” and the drama “Alice.” On alternating weekends, the Somerville Theatre opens its concession stand for curbside pickup. Patrons can preorder candy, popcorn, and other snacks and drop by the theater to pick them up before a night of home viewing. somervilletheatre.com

The Capitol Theatre’s virtual screening room offers the latest releases and old favorites. David L. Ryan/Globe staff/file

Capitol Theatre, Arlington

The Capitol Theatre’s virtual screening room offers the latest releases and old favorites. Films showing now include two 2019 releases, the crime thriller “The Whistlers,” and the music documentary “Once Were Brothers,” and the 2018 documentary “Dying for Gold.” The theater also hosts baby-friendly matinee showings of children’s movies. Like the Somerville, the Capitol Theatre holds bi-weekly curbside popcorn and concession snacks pickup. capitoltheatreusa.com

West Newton Cinema is showing a string of four documentaries, each opening on a Friday, in its virtual screening room. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/file

West Newton Cinema

West Newton Cinema is showing a string of four documentaries, each opening on a Friday, in its virtual screening room. Each film will be accompanied by a virtual discussion that patrons can access on the cinema’s website the following Wednesday with directors, critics, and other film industry professionals. The first two titles in the series are “RGB,” the story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and “Life Itself,” a documentary chronicling the life of film critic Roger Ebert. Ten percent of ticket sales will be donated to each filmmaker’s charity of choice. West Newton offers a popcorn curbside pickup event on Saturdays; just order online and drop by the theater . westnewtoncinema.com

The Dedham Community Theatre is showing seven films in its virtual screening room. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/file

Dedham Community Theatre

The Dedham Community Theatre is showing seven films in its virtual screening room including documentaries “Spaceship Earth” and “The Times of Bill Cunningham.” More titles will be released on the site on May 22. dedhamcommunitytheatre.com