2-alarm fire strikes West Roxbury home

A 2-alarm fire broke out at a home in West Roxbury early Wednesday morning, displacing two people and a dog, Boston fire officials said.
All occupants safely evacuated, the Boston Fire Department said.
The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. on 44 Oriole St., according to a tweet from the department. At around 4:50 a.m., officials said on Twitter that the fire was knocked down, and extensive overhauling was underway. Fire officials reported damage to the car in the driveway and exterior damage to 48 Oriole St.
This story is developing.
