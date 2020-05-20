Body recovered from Chicopee River in Springfield

A death investigation is underway in Springfield after the body of a male was recovered from the Chicopee River Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Springfield police and fire responded to a call at 2:05 p.m. of a body floating in the river near Indian Orchard, said Ryan Walsh, a police spokesman.
The fire department recovered the male body from the river, said Walsh.
Police detectives will conduct an unattended death investigation with the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, he said.
Maysoon Khan can be reached at Maysoon.Khan@globe.com
Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.