Boy rescued from Mystic River in Charlestown

A boy was pulled from the Mystic River in Charlestown early Wednesday and was rushed to an area hospital for evaluation, Boston police said.
The incident happened around 5:28 a.m. when Boston Emergency Medical Services dispatched first responders to the industrial area at 285 Medford St., officials said.
The child was between 10 and 12 years old and he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Police are investigating the circumstances of how the boy ended in the water.
No further information is currently available.
