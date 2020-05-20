Despite uncertainty, five college presidents say they’re planning for some on-campus classes

Brown spoke on a virtual panel hosted by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Emerson College President Lee Pelton. Brown was joined by Joseph Aoun, president of Northeastern University; Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College; and Marty Meehan, president of the University of Massachusetts system.

“We are going to have to be more flexible than we’ve ever been in the way that we offer education,” said Boston University President Robert Brown.

The presidents of five major college and universities in Greater Boston said they are making every effort to bring students back to campus this fall, despite unprecedented uncertainty.

Pelton, whose liberal arts and performing arts college sits in dense downtown Boston, said his team is still trying to determine the structure of the fall semester but he hopes some portion of learning will happen in person. An announcement should come in the next two or three weeks, he said.

“It is our hope to have some in-person classes ... in the fall term,” Pelton said.

Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College, said the majority of classes this fall will be taught online or in a hybrid format with a smaller number held in person. Some of the school’s support staff will continue to work from home to allow more physical distancing on campus, she said.

Much of the plan for Bunker Hill, which draws a majority of its students from an 8-mile radius around the Charlestown campus, depends on the city’s reopening plans and whether public transportation is safe and available by fall.

Eddinger said this semester has been incredibly challenging for community college students, many of whom have families and lack access to laptops, good internet connections and quiet places to study at home. The school bought and distributed about 900 laptops and wifi hotspots to students, she said, and the school food pantry has been making grocery deliveries. Eddinger said she worries that the college will lose a large number of students for whom these new barriers are simply too much.

“My fear is that the students who are truly in stress we are not hearing from, and they will go away and they will go away permanently,” she said.

Joseph Aoun, the president of Northeastern who has already vowed to work toward opening in the fall, reiterated that goal on Wednesday, saying the school will do its own COVID-19 testing and contract tracing and reduce the density of spaces on campus including dormitories. To that end, the university has already secured 2,000 extra beds, he said.

Meehan, the UMass president, said the system is preparing for “all options” and said he is eager to restart much of the system’s $683 million of research, calling that “a first step” in reopening.

But he also said the unexpected pivot to online classes could serve as a perfect opportunity to improve the state university’s online offerings. Meehan said out-of-state online schools like Arizona State University and Southern New Hampshire University have long lured away local students with cheaper online offerings and now could be a perfect time to compete.

"I see online growing — I think higher ed needs to be more nimble,’ he said.

Robert Brown, president of Boston University, described the various new systems that will need to be in place to bring students back.

The university is working on developing its own testing facility, he said. Students would live in small residential groups that would decrease the amount of mixing between students, and classes would have to be reimagined so that some students who cannot make it to campus for the start of the semester could begin a class online then transition to in-person later.

“There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty that we have,” he said. “It’s very hard to be very precise.”

