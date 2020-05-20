Dorchester man found shot in Hyde Park has died of his injuries; woman wounded in attack

A man who was found shot in Hyde Park Tuesday night died from his injuries and has been identified as Israel Mayhew, 26, of Dorchester, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers found Mayhew and a woman in her early 20s in Martini Park on Truman Parkway suffering from gunshot wounds, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said at a press briefing at the scene Tuesday night. Both victims were brought to local hospitals, police said.

Mayhew later died from his injuries, Rollins said. The woman is expected to survive.