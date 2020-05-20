Dorchester man found shot in Hyde Park has died of his injuries; woman wounded in attack

A man who was found shot in Hyde Park Tuesday night died from his injuries and has been identified as Israel Mayhew, 26, of Dorchester, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Around 9:40 p.m., officers found Mayhew and a woman in her early 20s in Martini Park on Truman Parkway suffering from gunshot wounds, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said at a press briefing at the scene Tuesday night. Both victims were brought to local hospitals, police said.
Mayhew later died from his injuries, Rollins said. The woman is expected to survive.
“The scourge of gun violence has claimed too many lives in Suffolk County,” Rollins said in a statement. “My office is working diligently with our law enforcement and community partners to bring answers and accountability to the victims, their families, and our community.”
Advertisement
The Suffolk district attorney’s office, State Police, and Boston police are investigating the shooting, Rollins said.
Globe Correspondent Andrew Stanton contributed to this report. Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.