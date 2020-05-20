Fall River women killed in crash identified; 18-month-old boy and mother still hospitalized

Two Fall River women were identified Wednesday as the victims of a fatal crash in Fall River that also injured an 18-month-old boy and his mother, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.

Dinasalia Medeiros, 74, was driving an Acura sedan Tuesday when she apparently lost control, struck a curb and crashed into a retail building. She died in the crash, along with her front seat passenger, Chantel Gould, prosecutors said in a statement.

A 23-year-old woman from Fall River and her 18-month old son who were riding in the backseat of the car remained hospitalized Wednesday, the statement said.