Fall River women killed in crash identified; 18-month-old boy and mother still hospitalized

Two Fall River women were identified Wednesday as the victims of a fatal crash in Fall River that also injured an 18-month-old boy and his mother, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.
Dinasalia Medeiros, 74, was driving an Acura sedan Tuesday when she apparently lost control, struck a curb and crashed into a retail building. She died in the crash, along with her front seat passenger, Chantel Gould, prosecutors said in a statement.
A 23-year-old woman from Fall River and her 18-month old son who were riding in the backseat of the car remained hospitalized Wednesday, the statement said.
The woman was in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. The boy was in serious condition, but was stable, at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, also in Providence.
The car was traveling north on Second Street in Fall River around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday when it struck a curb and hit the corner of a clothing store at 427 Second St. the statement said.
The crash which is under investigation.
