Fire causes $200,000 in damage to waterfront home in Mattapoisett

Firefighters were about to enter the home to perform a rescue when they found all of three of the home’s occupants safely gathered in the backyard, Murray said.

Flames broke out at 56 Ocean Drive around 12:15 p.m., Murray said. Crews were initially told that someone was trapped inside the home, which had heavy fire and smoke showing from it by the time officials arrived at the scene.

A single-alarm fire ripped through a waterfront home in Mattapoisett Tuesday afternoon, Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray said.

Winds as fast 25 to 30 mph blew in off of the ocean and fanned the flames, making it difficult to extinguish the fire, Murray said.

Advertisement

Twenty-two firefighters from Mattapoisett, Marion, and Fairhaven had the blaze under control within 35 minutes of arriving at the scene, Murray said. Crews left the property shortly after 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

Murray said the fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

According to town assessing records, the one story home was built in 1955 and, including the land, is valued at $880,823.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



