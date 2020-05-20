Is there a monkey on the loose in Tewksbury? Police are asking residents to be on the lookout

Police said Wednesday that a Tewksbury resident reported seeing a stray monkey roaming around near her backyard. According to Tewksbury Police Lt. James Williams, police were dispatched to the scene after the woman reached out to the department just before noon Wednesday.

However, once officers arrived, they did not see the primate first-hand, Williams said.

“She claims to have seen it, we did not see it,” Williams said. “We put out a Code Red to the immediate area, in case they were concerned about seeing police in the area. We don’t know what it is. If it is a monkey, or any other kind of wild animal, we are asking residents that if you see it, do not approach, don’t feed it, give us a call.”

Williams said the department has not received any reports of a missing monkey from residents.

When asked if he thought the sighting could be a hoax, he said he doesn’t think it’s necessarily a prank, but it could be that what the woman witnessed was something else entirely.

“I believe she believes she saw that,” he said. “I believe she saw an animal, but I don’t know what she saw.”

Williams said an animal control officer was out near where the alleged sighting occurred, along with a police officer, setting up game cameras to possibly catch a glimpse of the creature. Traps were also being set up with the hopes of maybe capturing it, he said.

“We are not ruling it out. Stranger things have been seen and have happened,” Williams said. “Either way, it could be another animal that we need to locate if it’s in danger of being too close to residential properties.”

Williams said the call Wednesday was the second time the woman claimed to have seen the monkey recently. She told police she first saw it on Tuesday, while out for a walk.

The Shawsheen Animal Hospital posted about the first reported sighting on Facebook Wednesday, along with what they claimed was a photograph of the monkey between a crop of large trees.

The blurry image shows a black blob with what appears to be an outstretched arm — or perhaps a tail? — resting on a rocky surface.

“BE ON THE LOOK OUT!,” officials from the animal hospital wrote in the post. “A monkey was spotted in Tewksbury [Tuesday] morning near our hospital.”

As of Wednesday night, the Facebook post had been shared more than 3,000 times, with many cracking jokes about what might be a zoo animal or pet out in the wilderness.

“The 2020 betting pool is getting weird,” one person wrote. “Murder hornets. Locusts. Monkey running loose in Massachusetts.”

The veterinary hospital warned that if people see a monkey, steer clear and call police.

“DO NOT touch the monkey!! Monkey’s can be dangerous and can carry Herpes B Virus which can be fatal to humans!!!,” the organization wrote.

Michele Caruso, a veterinarian and owner of the animal hospital, said in a phone interview that the picture they posted was provided by police. The rock where the animal is pictured is close to their property. The animal hospital and the backyard where the monkey was allegedly seen Wednesday are less than a half mile from each other.

Caruso said as a hospital that serves animals that’s also located near a woodsy area, they often see a lot of wildlife, including turkeys and deer. But, alas, never a monkey.

Still, they are taking the call seriously.

“It looks like a monkey,” Caruso said. “I don’t know what else it could be.”

Caruso said since the story and photograph of the alleged monkey have become “a little bit blown up,” the hospital thought they could use the opportunity to invite anyone who may have primate experience to reach out and perhaps set up traps near their property.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.