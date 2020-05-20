‘It was the wildest thing': Deer smashes through window of Waltham restaurant

“It was the wildest thing,” said Hector Contreras, who has owned the Mexican and Guatemalan-themed restaurant for 15 years.

A large deer had leaped through one of the building’s windows around noon, sending shattered glass over empty booths and crashing into a table.

When employees heard a ruckus in one of the dining rooms at Paisano Restaurant and Bar in Waltham Tuesday, they quickly learned it wasn’t a customer trying to pick up a meal.

The deer wandered into another dining room inside the restaurant after it launched itself through the window. A chef who was working with three other employees in the building at the time spotted the deer first.

Advertisement

“They didn’t see the deer at first, but then one of them yelled ‘There’s a deer in the dining room!' ” Contreras said.

Deer smashes through window of Waltham restaurant Share Email to a Friend Embed A deer smashed through a window at Pasiano Restaurant and Bar in Waltham Tuesday afternoon. (Video: Paisiano Restaurant and Bar)

Surveillance video showed the deer trying to jump onto a table when it saw the employees, who quickly started opening doors to let the animal out. After it slipped off the table and fell to the floor, the deer broke open a second window and sprinted across the street.

Contreras said the deer stayed inside the restaurant for about two and a half minutes. Only the windows the deer had shot through and a few plants were damaged.

“It was definitely a surprise to hear a deer had gotten in," Contreras said. “People would have been sitting in those booths, especially since it was noon and that’s our lunch rush.”

This was the first time a wild animal has broken into Paisano’s, Contreras said. Employees found a few droplets of blood from the deer inside the restaurant, but they don’t think it was badly injured.

“We saw it run off at full speed, so we’re hoping nothing was broken,” Contreras said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.

Advertisement



