Jeep plows through Danvers home but resident escapes injury

A Jeep smashed through a Danvers home and landed in its living room Wednesday afternoon just missing a man inside, officials said.
A man drove a 2012 Jeep Wrangler into a condo at 19 Garden street around 12:30 p.m., Danvers Police Lt. Ashley Sanborn said.
The Jeep plowed through a wall at the front of the home and came to a stop inside the living room, Sanborn said.
One man was home at the time of the incident and was “relatively close” to the spot where the Jeep stopped, Sanborn said.
No one was injured.
The home is part of The Meadows complex. Sanborn said the homeowner has been temporarily displaced because of the incident.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
