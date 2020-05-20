Jeep plows through Danvers home but resident escapes injury

A Jeep smashed through a Danvers home and landed in its living room Wednesday afternoon just missing a man inside, officials said.

A man drove a 2012 Jeep Wrangler into a condo at 19 Garden street around 12:30 p.m., Danvers Police Lt. Ashley Sanborn said.

The Jeep plowed through a wall at the front of the home and came to a stop inside the living room, Sanborn said.