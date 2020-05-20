Maine reports 78 new coronavirus cases

Cumberland has reported the highest number of cases with 891 total, officials said. York County follows with 316 cases, trailed by Androscoggin with 185 cases — a total that has steadily increased in recent weeks.

The uptick in cases marks the largest single-day increase in over a week, with a majority of cases being reported in Cumberland County and Androscoggin County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland and Androscoggin reported 28 cases and 34 cases, respectively.

Maine reported 78 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths Wednesday afternoon, as the statewide count rose to 1,819 and the death toll stood at 73.

Meanwhile, Calvary Chapel of Bangor in Orrington continued its pushback on Governor Janet Mills’ plan to reopen the state’s economy, filing a request for an emergency injunction on Wednesday in the federal First Circuit Court of Appeals, claiming the restriction on church parking lot gatherings is unconstitutional. In early May, a federal judge sided with Mills and ruled that the restriction of in-person worship does not violate the First Amendment, as reported by the Bangor Daily News.

“There is no pandemic pause button on the Constitution,” said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit group that provides legal services for evangelical causes.

Mills’ four-stage plan to reopen the economy has also faced backlash from the lodging industry, local politicians, and restaurants for restrictions on out-of-state visitors.

Mills delayed the state’s full reopening of gyms, fitness centers, and nail salons on Tuesday, citing recent studies and concerns in other states as reason to scale back the initial plans. Instead of reopening on June 1 under Stage 2, Mills said the reopening dates will be reevaluated and announced in early June.

Another 22 residents have recovered since contracting the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total recoveries to 1,110 people, officials said.

Six more residents were hospitalized with the virus, as the total number of people who have been hospitalized at some point rises to 231, officials said. Of the total, 43 people are currently hospitalized, with 24 in critical care and 12 on ventilators.

There are 167 ICU beds and 253 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

