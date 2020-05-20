Man, 22, allegedly attacked father with axe in Northbridge, causing serious injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked his father with an axe, causing serious injuries, in Northbridge Tuesday night, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the home and arrested the man, Northbridge Police Chief Walter J. Warchol said. His name was not released.

The man is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member in violation of a restraining order, violation of an abuse prevention order, and armed assault with intent to murder, police said.