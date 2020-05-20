Man, 49, identified as victim of fatal Dorchester shooting

A man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Monday afternoon has been identified as Derek Fitzpatrick, 49, of Dorchester, Boston Police said.

At 12:04 p.m., officers were called to a report of a person shot outside of 45 Bernard St., police said. Officers found Fitzpatrick suffering from multiple gun shot wounds upon arrival.

Fitzpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The slaying was the 15th homicide in Boston this year.