Road rage incident ends in crash in Manchester, N.H.; man charged with pulling BB gun on another driver

Gilman allegedly pulled out a BB gun and aimed it at the other driver, police said.

Joseph Gilman, 18, of Manchester, and another driver were involved in a road rage incident near Union and Merrimack streets, police said. After the two vehicles went their separate ways, they both pulled up at the intersection of Maple and Merrimack streets around 8:30 a.m., police said.

A man pulled a BB gun on another driver, causing a crash during a road rage incident in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday morning, Manchester Police said.

The victim quickly tried to drive away from Gilman, but accidentally slammed into another vehicle that had not been involved in the prior incident, officials said.

No one was injured.

Gilman dropped the BB gun on the street and fled the scene, police said. Officers later found him and took him into custody.

Gilman was charged with criminal threatening. He remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North Wednesday.

